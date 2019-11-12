|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Riley Grace Mitchell, infant daughter of Clay and Maegan Lee Mitchell, sister of Kayleigh Marie and Mackenzie Faith Mitchell of Kings Mountain was born on October 31, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Student Center of First Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. John Sloan officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Stained Glass Room of First Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.
A guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019