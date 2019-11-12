Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Mitchell Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Riley Grace Mitchell, infant daughter of Clay and Maegan Lee Mitchell, sister of Kayleigh Marie and Mackenzie Faith Mitchell of Kings Mountain was born on October 31, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Student Center of First Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. John Sloan officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Stained Glass Room of First Baptist Church.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.

A guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Riley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -