Rio Benson
August 3, 1938 – June 10, 2020
Rio Hill Benson, 81, of Gastonia, North Carolina, passed into the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on June 10 th from natural causes.

Rio was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nadine Wiley Benson (in 2013). He was also preceded in death by both parents, Walter Lorn Benson and Erika Hildagarde Lingmann Benson; sisters, Kristine Benson Stephens and Gail Miller; and a brother, Robert Benson.

He is survived by sisters Lori Benson Smith, Bunny Benson Reed, Kary Keys, and Evon Miller. He is also survived by brothers Clifford Benson, Bret (Butch) Miller, and Quint Miller. As Rio would say, "Friends are sometimes family" and he is survived by several good friends (the "Wednesday night diners"): Rodney Hawkins, Glenn Wiley, Tim Martin, Jim Hallman, and Paul Bradley. Joyce Hawkins and Debbie Matthews were friends, as well, and delighted in cooking for or with Rio, while sharing stories. Neighbors, too, become "family," and Rio had Fred and Margaret Smith to rely upon. He also enjoyed neighbors Rory and Janet Jones.

Serving his country in the Navy while quite young, Rio also served as a military contractor for the US between the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was an avid gun collector and created a well-received CAD (computer aided design) rendering of the original 1911 A1 automatic pistol, which is available online at www.riobensonm1911a1redux.com. Gunsmithing enthusiasts say the "brilliant plans by Rio Benson" showcase the complexity of this pistol, which was available before WWI, and well before CAD software was developed. Rio's talent for drafting complex designs is apparent in these PDF renderings. In his long career, Rio was a respected, and primarily self-taught, product design engineer. His family loved his drawing talent, as well as his love for music, prose, and superb cooking.

Rio often signed his letters with, "If a warrior isn't dead, he knows God isn't finished with him yet" (unknown author).

Published in Gaston Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 17, 2020.
