Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
Rita Chapman Obituary

Rita Kay Chapman, 62, of Grover, passed away on Saturday, April 18 at Carolinas Medical Center Atrium Health in Charlotte. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of Patricia Smith Williams and the late Howard Gerald Chapman, Sr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Howard G. Chapman, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her fiance David Hawes; daughters Wendie Elaine Foster and her husband David and Misty Diane Bias; grandchildren Chelsea Jones and her husband Josh, Makayla Hughes, Casey Bias, and Amanda Beasley and her fiance Doug Thomas; two great grandchildren Brennon Beasley and Parker Thomas; sisters Lisa Diane Dixon and her husband Donnie, Pamela Elaine Phillips and her husband Tim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at Alexis Baptist Church Cemetery at 118 Alexis Church Road in Alexis. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
