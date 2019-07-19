|
BELMONT, NORTH CAROLINA- Rita F. Lewis, 62, of Belmont went to be with her Heavenly Father July 18, 2019. She was born July 21, 1956, a daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Fredrick Sr. and Eleanor Glover Fredrick.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kurt Lewis; sons, John Lewis (Kathryn) and Randy Lewis (Cameron); brother, Gene Fredrick (Janet); grandchildren, Daniel, Beckett, Emerson and Maddox.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm at South Point Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at South Point Baptist Church.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lewis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019