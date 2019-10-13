Home

Rita (Satisky) Farmer

Rita (Satisky) Farmer Obituary
A Woman of Great Faith
Rita Satisky Farmer, 84, went home to be with her Lord on October 10, 2019.
Rita was a native of Raleigh, North Carolina. She was a very active member of Parkwood Baptist in Gastonia, North Carolina, where she was highly involved in her Community Bible Study.
Left behind to cherish the memories of Rita is her daughter Kathleen Amanda 'Mandy' Mew and her husband, Frederick.
Rita was the daughter of the late Maurice C. Satisky and Lula Sutton Satisky. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bernice Ray Farmer, and her son, David Michael Farmer.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rita's honor to a favorite .
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Rita S. Farmer.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
