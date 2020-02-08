Home

Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Landers Chapel Methodist Church
1205 Long Shoals Road
Lincolnton, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Landers Chapel Methodist Church
1205 Long Shoals Road
Lincolnton, NC
Rita Suzanne Quinn Anthony

Rita Suzanne Quinn Anthony Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Rita Suzanne Quinn Anthony, age 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 at her residence. She is predeceased by her parents, John Matthew Quinn and Mildred Rose Hill Quinn; brothers, Junior Quinn and Roger Quinn; sister, Frances Robinson.
Rita was a native of Gaston County and she worked as an Executive Assistant for most of her life. She loved her family and her furbabies. She loved dancing to beach music and listening to Southern Gospel Music. She was an excellent piano player, mother, nana, sister and wife and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita leaves behind to cherish her memories her spouse, John (Butch) Anthony; daughters, Shannon Black and husband, Larry Black, Danielle Gilbert and husband, Jeff Gilbert and Nicole Anthony; son, Josh Anthony; grandchildren, Tyler Black, Taylor Black, Zachary Howard, Kaileigh Anthony, Jaxsen Anthony and Lucas Anthony; brother, Sammy Quinn; special friends, Robyn Webb and Toby Greene.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Landers Chapel Methodist Church, 1205 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow service in Church Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
