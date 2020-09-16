1/1
Robbie Scott Mauney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbie Scott Mauney, 46, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lincoln County, son of Jeff Wilborn Mauney and Barbara Humphries Mauney. In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his children, Justin Mauney and his wife April, Jordan Mauney, and Joshua Mauney; a brother Jeff Mauney, Jr and his wife Pam, and sister, Toni Mauney Watson; one grandchild, Mason Mauney; nephews, Garrett and Wesley Watson; nieces, Taylor and Brandee Mauney; and his furry companions, Marley, Lexi, and Little Bit.
The family will greet guests from 1 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved