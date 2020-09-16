Robbie Scott Mauney, 46, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lincoln County, son of Jeff Wilborn Mauney and Barbara Humphries Mauney. In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his children, Justin Mauney and his wife April, Jordan Mauney, and Joshua Mauney; a brother Jeff Mauney, Jr and his wife Pam, and sister, Toni Mauney Watson; one grandchild, Mason Mauney; nephews, Garrett and Wesley Watson; nieces, Taylor and Brandee Mauney; and his furry companions, Marley, Lexi, and Little Bit.
The family will greet guests from 1 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
