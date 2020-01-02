|
|
GASTONIA- Rev. Robert John Andress, 92, of Gastonia, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning.
He was born in Maynard, Ohio, the youngest of three children, to Robert A. Andress and Ethel Woods Andress. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha West Andress. They were married for 72 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Bob went to Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, Tenn., where he studied to become a minister. He served as pastor to churches in Tennessee, West Virginia, and N. C. He preached the gospel for 60 years, retiring to Gastonia, NC
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Robert John Andress II, wife Gloria Geiger Andress of Charlotte and Sharon Andress Jackson, husband Ronald K. Jackson of Belmont, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be at Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Tuckaseegee Road. Visitation will be at 11am Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 followed by the service at 12 pm.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020