MCADENVILLE - Robert Lee "Bob" Barnhill, 81, passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Joseph and Arlene Barnhill. He was preceded in death by a brother Michael Barnhill. Bob was a member of Sunset Forest Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Donna Barnhill, 8 children, 14 grandchildren, two brothers Jerry and Roger Barnhill and 1 sister Shirley Foster, mother in law Patty Plemmons and uncle Gene Barker.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Barnhill will be held 1:00pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sunset Forest Baptist Church in Gastonia. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Barnhill family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019