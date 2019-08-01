Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Clyde "Butch" Ensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Clyde "Butch" Ensley Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Robert "Butch" Clyde Ensley, 67, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at home on July 30, 2019.
A native of Gastonia, he was son of the late Margaret Jenkins Hill. Robert retired in Logistics from Krispy Kreme. He was an avid golfer and had 8 holes in one. He was a big UNC Tarheel and Atlanta Braves fan. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday at 3:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend Dickie Spargo officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:45pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include his loving wife Sandra "Sandy" Eldridge Ensley; son and daughter in law Matthew Robert and Jennifer Ensley; daughters and son in law, Tammy Walton Taylor and Josh Taylor, Joni Walton Herndon; grandchildren, Caleb Sherman and Crafton Grace Ensley; sister Sue Sherwood Ensley; sisters in law and brothers in law, Re-Naye and Roger White, Joanie and Fred Simmons, Mike and Cindy Eldridge; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Anne Upchurch and sister in law, Karen McGinnis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Back Pack Food Program, www.backpackweekendfoodprogram.com or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ensley Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now