|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Robert "Butch" Clyde Ensley, 67, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at home on July 30, 2019.
A native of Gastonia, he was son of the late Margaret Jenkins Hill. Robert retired in Logistics from Krispy Kreme. He was an avid golfer and had 8 holes in one. He was a big UNC Tarheel and Atlanta Braves fan. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday at 3:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend Dickie Spargo officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:45pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include his loving wife Sandra "Sandy" Eldridge Ensley; son and daughter in law Matthew Robert and Jennifer Ensley; daughters and son in law, Tammy Walton Taylor and Josh Taylor, Joni Walton Herndon; grandchildren, Caleb Sherman and Crafton Grace Ensley; sister Sue Sherwood Ensley; sisters in law and brothers in law, Re-Naye and Roger White, Joanie and Fred Simmons, Mike and Cindy Eldridge; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jo Anne Upchurch and sister in law, Karen McGinnis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Back Pack Food Program, www.backpackweekendfoodprogram.com or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ensley Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019