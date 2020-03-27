Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dean


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dean Obituary
MOULTRIE, GA- Robert Dale Dean, 79, passed away, on March 24, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Moultrie, Georgia. He was born in Gaston County on June 14, 1940 to the late Clinton Boyd and Elizabeth Huffstetler Dean.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army and Air Force.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Belle Thomas Dean.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Robert Stephen Dean of McAdenville, James Michael Dean of Holt, Florida; daughters Barbara Dean Coker of Clover, SC, Sharon Dean of Gastonia; brothers William Dean of Gastonia, Danny Dean of Dallas; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
Robert's graveside service will be private.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now