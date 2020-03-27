|
|
MOULTRIE, GA- Robert Dale Dean, 79, passed away, on March 24, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Moultrie, Georgia. He was born in Gaston County on June 14, 1940 to the late Clinton Boyd and Elizabeth Huffstetler Dean.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army and Air Force.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Belle Thomas Dean.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Robert Stephen Dean of McAdenville, James Michael Dean of Holt, Florida; daughters Barbara Dean Coker of Clover, SC, Sharon Dean of Gastonia; brothers William Dean of Gastonia, Danny Dean of Dallas; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
Robert's graveside service will be private.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020