BELMONT - Robert Lawrence Doby, 94, passed away at home on March 6, 2019.
He was born in Mecklenburg County and was son of the late William Thomas and Blanche Deaton Doby.
He was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he was on the Deacon Board, Sunday school teacher, choir member, RA counselor, taught bible school and training union.
He enjoyed playing music for the shut ins, singing with the Sawmill Boys and later with the Hoot and Holler Gang. He was a good and faithful servant. Lawrence was a WWII Army Veteran, was wounded, rescued from the field by Bates Southall, and received the Purple Heart. (They were reunited 60 years later.) He also served as the WWII Last Man Club Chaplain. He worked with Southern Paper and was the owner of C&B Printing.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 4:00pm Monday at Friendship Baptist Church with Reverend Jan Deans and Lewis Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Gladys Queen Doby; son and daughter in law, William R. "Bob" and Sherree Doby of Belmont; daughter and son in law, Trudy D. and Tim Abee of Belmont; grandchildren, Douglas Abee, Laura Norwood and husband Daniel, Betsy Robertson and husband Matthew, and Molly Blanton and husband Josh; great grandchildren, William Norwood, Anderson Norwood, Caleb Blanton, Delaney Robertson and Penny Robertson; brother, Wayne Paul Doby and wife Faye of York, SC; sisters, Jean Borders and husband Jerry, Marjorie Doby all of Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Bates and Betty Southall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis, Jerry and Ernest Doby; sisters, Peggy Helms and Joyce Small; and special friends of 50+years, Frank and Garland Mull.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Earleen's Angels and Gaston Hospice for their loving and special care.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Doby family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019