|
|
GASTONIA - Robert Gordon Falls, 84, of Gastonia, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born March 17, 1936, son of the late John W. and Ila H. Falls.
Bob was a member of Pisgah ARP Church, where he held several positions. He was a veteran of the Air Force with 24 years of service, he also retired from Freightliner of Gastonia with 19 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Falls; and sister, Julia Gordon Leadford.
Left to cherish his memories, are his wife, Edith; son, Robby; grandson, Dylan Falls and wife Haaley B. Falls, also, Nick Connors and wife Tera; sister, Myra Ann Falls and husband James C. Davidson; also nieces and nephews, Suzanne Davidson, Jim Davidson III, Cruz Connors and Nash Connors; also other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, too numerous to list.
Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Richard C. Lewis Jr., will be held 3 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Pisgah ARP Church - 3600 Linwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Pisgah ARP Church.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 27, 2020