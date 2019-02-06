|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Robert Lee Floyd, born March 28 1967 in Charlotte, went home to be the with the Lord February 3, 2019 at 51 years old.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Howard Lee Floyd and Nancy Waits Floyd; a sister Patricia Ann Floyd; and his grandparents Helen, Henry, and Ednea Floyd.
He leaves behind four children that will miss him dearly and loved him more than life itself. He was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews who also loved him dearly. Those surviving him are his children Sara and Christen Polk, Lee and Casey Floyd, Hope Floyd, and Jessie and Sebastian Strickland; eleven grandchildren Jacob, Lexi, Jayla, Curtis, Olivia, Brenton, Sadie, Emma, Ava, Makayla, and Austin; two sisters Debbie and Duke Duncan, Jennelle and Ken Carter; a brother Glen Floyd; and seven nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Family Worship in Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019