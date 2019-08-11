|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA- Robert Franklin Lovelace Sr, 75, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 07, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC. He was born in Lochgelly, Scotland, to the late Elijah Sidney Lovelace and Helen Muir Lovelace and was preceded in death by his step-father, John Van Dyke Sr. Robert was also preceded in death by his half-brother John David (Butch) Van Dyke Jr. and his step-sister, Genelle Van Dyke. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church Kings Mountain. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1963 to 1967. Robert retired from UPS after 31 years of service. He was skilled in carpentry and loved making just about anything out of wood. Robert was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the center of his attention.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 56 years: Carolyn Self Lovelace, of the home
Sons: Robert Lovelace Jr. and wife Cindy, Dallas, NC and Mark David Lovelace and wife Ashley, Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchildren: Brandon Lovelace and wife Catie, Bradley Lovelace and fiance' Haejin Song, Matthew Lovelace and wife Lyndsay, and Alex Lovelace
Great-Grandchildren: McKinley and Macey Lovelace
Special cousins: Annette Goodwin and Lorna Hay, as well as other extended family from Scotland and England
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain with Rev. Dr. John Sloan, Pastor Jeff Mauney and Pastor Brandon Lovelace officiating
VISITATION: Monday, August 12, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at First Baptist Church
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Parkwood Baptist Church c/o Redemption Church (Church plant fund) at 1827 Dixon Rd. Gastonia, NC 28054
