|
|
Gastonia, North Carolina
Robert "Butch" Frederick Ramsey, 73, passed away April 26, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. He was born September 18, 1945 in Gaston County, a son of the late Grover Lee Ramsey and Sarah Hamilton Ramsey.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of R&R Building Maintenance in Gastonia for many years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years Dorothy Paysour Ramsey; daughters Robin Michelle Ramsey and Robert Jordan of Lincolnton, Rebecca Ramsey Cloninger and husband Jason of Bessemer City, Regina Lucille Ramsey and Bryan Tomlin of Dallas; brother Gerald Ramsey, Sr. of Gastonia; sister Brenda Ramsey Black and husband Joe of Ranlo; grandchildren Morgan, Taylor and Payton Williams, Corrie and Josie Cloninger and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 pm, Wednesday, May 1 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Lindsay officiating followed by military rites by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1915 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Ramsey family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019