Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
151 Lighthouse Church Lane
Gastonia , NC
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
151 Lighthouse Church Lane
Gastonia , NC
Robert Glover


1938 - 2020
Robert Glover Obituary
GASTONIA - Robert "Bob" Preston Glover, 82, passed away on May 25, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Bob was born in Gastonia on March 22, 1938 and the son of the late Lloyd Mason Glover and Clara McGinnis Glover.

Serving as a Charter Member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Bob is a Deacon, and always kept the grass cut at the church. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion.

Bob was a very active member of the Cramerton Group, which met monthly at Catfish Cove and the Bojangles Breakfast Group which met every day at Bojangles on South New Hope Road.

After 37 years of service with ADT, Bob proudly retired, however he remained available to help.

Bob is survived by his sister, Joyce Patterson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loyal, Giving, and Trustworthy, best describes his life. Having no children, Bob and Ann were like grandparents to all. He was
blessed with a huge family and very committed to numerous church families. He will be greatly missed by so many.
The family will receive family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 151 Lighthouse Church Lane, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service following at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Nick Mintz officiating.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 59 years, Ann Bynum Glover; sisters, Vera Hagans, Virginia Baucom, Gladys Cabaniss, Irene Glover, Infant Baby Sister; brothers, Buddy Glover, Dallas Glover, Bill Glover.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 151 Lighthouse Church Lane, Gastonia, North Carolina
28056

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, if you feel you cannot attend the services, please go to the Withers and Whisenant
Website below and leave a condolence message for the family.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is
serving the Glover family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 27, 2020
