GASTONIA - Robert Harley Graves, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born in Anson County, son of the late Clyde William Graves and Lena Liles Graves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Glendora Hudson, Bill Graves, and Barry Graves; and his father-in-law, Fred Lee Melton. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Melton Graves; his children, Kimberly Dawn Graves and Scott Lee Graves and his wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Jacob Ivey and Trinity Denning; his sisters, Charlene Fitzgerald and Penny Roland; his mother-in-law, Maxine C. Harkey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Graves will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Burial will follow at Goshen Cemetery, Belmont.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019