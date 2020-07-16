Robert Earl Greene, 88, of Gastonia, passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Rutherford County, NC on June 22, 1932 to the late James Lee and Mary Sue Dalton Greene.

Mr. Greene was a member of Ranlo Freewill Baptist Church and proudly served our country in the United States Navy. His service in the Navy included time on the USS Laffey as well as serving during the Korean War. During Mr. Greene's military career, he received the National Service Defense Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with two stars.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Karriker Greene; a daughter, Brenda Greene Evans; three sons, Dale Greene, Curtis Greene, and David Greene; two brothers, Dennis Greene and Ted Greene; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeremy Carson officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.



