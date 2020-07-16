1/1
Robert Greene
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Earl Greene, 88, of Gastonia, passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Rutherford County, NC on June 22, 1932 to the late James Lee and Mary Sue Dalton Greene.
Mr. Greene was a member of Ranlo Freewill Baptist Church and proudly served our country in the United States Navy. His service in the Navy included time on the USS Laffey as well as serving during the Korean War. During Mr. Greene's military career, he received the National Service Defense Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with two stars.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Karriker Greene; a daughter, Brenda Greene Evans; three sons, Dale Greene, Curtis Greene, and David Greene; two brothers, Dennis Greene and Ted Greene; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeremy Carson officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Interment
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved