Robert Glenn Greer, age 77, of Commerce, GA died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Greer was born in Marion, NC to the late John and Edith Barnes Greer.
He was a member of New Salem United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the United States Marines. Mr. Greer was retired from Texfi Industries and was a Mason.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his children, Jeffrey Stott and Brandon Hill; brothers, Ray Greer and Bill Greer; and one grandchild.
Mr. Greer is survived by his wife, Judy Koone Greer of Commerce; children, Janet Havens of Greenville, SC, Bobby Greer of Commerce, Susan Hiers of Greenville, SC, Jon Stott of Spartanburg, SC, Lauren Hill of Hartwell, Taylor Hill of Commerce, and Caitlin Hill of Commerce; sister, Judy Kuykendall of Marion, NC; 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM, Saturday, May 25 at New Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Campbell, Rev. Stacey Phillips, Rev. Wade Lott, and Rev. Chad Payne officiating.
Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Marion, NC at 5 PM, Saturday.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 5 to 8 PM.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 23, 2019