|
|
BELMONT - Robert "Bob" Howard Groner Jr., 91, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 30, 1927 in Gaston County, a son of the late Howard and Margaret Graham Groner. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elaine Groner Cody.
Bob is a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Kroger Supermarkets after many years of dedicated service. Bob was a member of South Point Methodist Church and former member of East Belmont Baptist Church. He was a loving and unselfish husband and father and will be missed greatly by his wife of nearly 70 years, Dorothy "Dot" O'Daniel Groner; son Duane Groner of Belmont; grandson Richard Cody and great grandson, Hunter Tedder.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 pm, Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 3 pm with Rev. Erin Yow officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Groner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019