Robert Hager
Robert Luther Hager, 81, passed away Friday, August 21st, at his home.

He was born in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Luther Bartlett Hager and Mary Mull Hager

He was a graduate of Stanley High School and North Carolina State University, and was a retired engineer with the Department of the Navy. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alexis.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife Jean. He is survived by his sons, Lou Hager and wife Diane of Orange, California, and Ron Hager and wife Gina of Madras, Oregon; three granddaughters, Staci Christerna and husband Brian, Corri Hager, and Kelly McGinnis Riley and husband Joseph; one grandson, Justin Hager; three great grandsons, Jack Christerna, Owen Hager, and Cole Hager; a brother, Dean Hager and wife Ann of Alexis, and a sister, Mary Lynn Hovis and husband Ronnie of Alexis.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alexis.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
