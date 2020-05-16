|
|
Robert "Rob" Henry Elliotte, 68 passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain.
He was a native of Gaston County and was son of the late Margie Fields Huffstetler. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and Papa. Rob was a longtime and faithful member of Crowders Creek ARP Church, where served as Deacon, Elder, Van Chairman, and Clerk of Session. He had a special heart for the Friendship Class, which is a special needs adult Sunday School Class. Not wanting to be in the spotlight, Rob took on countless roles behind the scenes as caregiver or administrator in his family and at church. Rob retired after 30 years from Gaston County Social Services where he spent most of his career with the Job Training Program. Over the years, among his many other service roles, Rob volunteered with the Salvation Army Men's Breakfast, Literacy Council and Meals on Wheels. He was also an avid reader and gardener and loved being outdoors on his lawn tractor or golf cart.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday at Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery with Rev. Stuart Fowler officiating.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Karen Oates Elliotte; daughter, Lauren Elliotte Beech and husband, Daniel David Beech; grandchildren, Evelyn Hanna Beech, Lois Pressley Beech, and Margaret Ruth Beech; stepbrother Donnie Huffstetler and wife, Joanne Huffstetler; stepsister, Marilyn Gordon; sister-in-law, Dianne Roof and husband, Al Roof; brother-in-law, Rick Oates and wife, Chris Oates; brother-in-law, Ronnie Rhom; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, Margie Huffstetler, he was preceded in death by his step-father Ralph
Huffstetler; and sister, Judy Rhom.
Memorials may be made to Crowders Creek ARP Church, 207 Crowders Creek Church Road,
Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020