Robert Wade Holmes, 52, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at home. He was born in Gaston County, son of Robert C. Holmes and Geraldine Caldwell Holmes. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Elizabeth Holmes; and his grandparents, Charles and Voneata Holmes and Frank and Edna Caldwell. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mount Holly.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Robert Wade "Robbie" Holmes, II; his fiancé, Stephanie Ratchford; his sister, Amy H. Jones and her husband, Steve; his step-children, Taylor and Dillon Zelms and Lindsey Hurley and her husband, Aaron; his step-grandchildren, Macailyn and Maddison Day and Paisley Hurley; his niece, Kassidy Jones; and his nephew, Wesley Jones.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. Holmes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia with Pastor Mike Carr officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Holmes family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019