GASTONIA, NC- Mr. Robert "Rob" Humphrey Forbes, III, 59, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019. He was the son of Robert H. Forbes of Gastonia and the late Evelyn Layel Noll of Lake Lure, NC.
Rob was a retired cabinet maker and member of All Saints Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Claudette Schlagenhauf Forbes; sister, Marsha Forbes Ellison and husband Al; niece, Danielle J. Blake; great-niece, Amber D. Forbes; great, great-nephew, Theo A. Sloop.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Harrell Forbes.
A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church. A reception for family and friends will be held in the Parish Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019