|
|
SHELBY - Robert "Rob" Jenkins Jackson, 74, of Shelby passed away April 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Dr. Frederick and Helen Jackson. His granddaughter Claire Cooper also preceded him in death.
After graduation from Guilford College, Rob served in the Navy on the Apollo moon landing in 1969. Rob worked for a corporation in Dallas, TX, before turning his passion for cars into a career. In 1984 Rob opened his Midas shop in Shelby which later became Trusted Touch. Proficient in both mechanical and autobody work, Rob taught Autobody at Cleveland Community College after he retired. He loved cars of all types and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others. Rob was an easy-going guy with a penchant for puns and jokes. Anyone who knew Rob also knew his abiding love for his family.
Rob is survived by his wife of almost fifty years Charlotte; their son Rick and his wife Jenny of Asheville; their daughter Lee and her husband Sam Cooper of Suffolk, VA; and his grandchildren Kate and Pierce Jackson.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Rob's Life June 2 at 2:00 at Aldersgate UMC in Shelby where he was a valued member for over thirty years.
Memorials may be sent to the Children's Playschool at Aldersgate UMC, 1207 W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby or Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters/Jackson Claire Cooper Endowment, PO Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501.
Further information and photos are available at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Rob's family appreciates the compassionate assistance of Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019