Robert Johnson
1945 - 2020
Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson, 75, of Shallotte died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born August 14, 1945 in Gaston County, North Carolina, son of the late Lorraine Johnson Whitner. In his early years he worked as an accountant with a CPA firm in Massachusetts. He worked with James E. Strates Shows for many years until the last year when he became ill. In addition to his mother, preceding him in death was his wife Shirley Johnson, son, David Lee Tolan, stepfather, KC Whitner, and brothers, Kenny Whitner, David Whitner, Randy Whitner.

Survivors include his daughters, Annette Grimsley and husband Gene, Suzanne Campbell and husband Billy, Suzette Harper and husband Brian; step-son, Dan Redcloud; brothers, Bill Johnson and KC Whitner Jr. and wife Karen; sisters, Gypsy Elaine Johnson and Terry Hudspeth and husband Butch; five grandchildren, Megan Harper, Cody Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Christina Tolan, and Shane Tolan; honorary granddaughter, Tyffany Neuse; and great grandchildren, Maja Hagedorn, Trenton Sibbett, Chase Sibbett, Jay Sibbett, and Jaxton Lee Tolan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
3660 Express Drive
Shallotte, NC 28470
9107543333
