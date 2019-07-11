Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Forrest Lawn Cemetery
2858 E Highway 150
Lincolnton, NC
1936 - 2019
Robert Jordan Obituary
BELMONT - Robert Wilfred Jordan, 83, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Novant Health (Harris Hospice Unit), Charlotte.

He was born June 12, 1936 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Smiley Jordan and Angie Duncan Jordan.

Receiving of friends will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Kevin Ford, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Forrest Lawn Cemetery - 2858 E Highway 150, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019
