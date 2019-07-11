|
BELMONT - Robert Wilfred Jordan, 83, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Novant Health (Harris Hospice Unit), Charlotte.
He was born June 12, 1936 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Smiley Jordan and Angie Duncan Jordan.
Receiving of friends will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
A graveside service officiated by Rev. Kevin Ford, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Forrest Lawn Cemetery - 2858 E Highway 150, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019