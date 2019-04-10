|
GASTONIA - Robert Vick Leatherwood, 79, went home to be with his Lord on April 8, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born December 24, 1939 in Newport, Tn. to the late Jasper William and Cenie McMahan Leatherwood.
He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He was a loving husband, father and poppy. He was a member of North Gaston Church of God. He was retired from Lithium Corp. after 17 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Leatherwood; son Rob Leatherwood and wife Susie; sisters, Dorcas Laws and Jeanett Laws; grandchildren, Brady and Andrew Leatherwood; brother in law, Tommy Ledford and wife Becky; special niece, Crystal and husband Zack Isenhour; great nephew, Thomas Dean Isenhour and other special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at North Gaston Church of God with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Andy Nicholson officiating.
Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054
