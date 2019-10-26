|
BESSEMER CITY- Robert Lee Titus, Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas. He was born on April 8, 1940 in Buffalo, New York to the late Walter and Grace Fagan Titus.
Robert's memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019