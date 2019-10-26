Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Robert Lee Titus Sr.


1940 - 2019
Robert Lee Titus Sr. Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Robert Lee Titus, Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Robin Johnson House, Dallas. He was born on April 8, 1940 in Buffalo, New York to the late Walter and Grace Fagan Titus.
Robert's memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
