CHERRYVILLE- Mr. Robert Lee Willis, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Hospice House of Forest City.
Robert was born in Gaston County, NC on November 12, 1936 a son of the late Lester Willis and Wilma Mitchem Willis. He was retired after 33 years as a #61. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church and the William B. "Dub" Beam Sunday School class; he served for many years as the director for the Royal Ambassadors at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Cherryville American Legion Post 100.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Willis and a sister Wilma Willis Lavery.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Kay Beam Willis; a son, Robert Lee Willis and wife Stephanie of Cherryville; four grandchildren Matthew Willis and fiancé Kelli Howze; Macie Deaton and husband Brandon; Jessica Hickson; Justin Hickson and wife Brooke; four great-grandchildren Jayden Adams; Emery Adams; Renlee Deaton and Jacob Howze and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Willis of Charleston; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cherryville.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Vince Hefner and Rev. Ken Gibson officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center, ATTN: Business Office, 932 Old U.S. 70 Highway, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or to any Hospice organization.
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Willis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019