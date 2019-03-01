|
|
Robert Odell Mason Sr. age 91, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
He was born January 26, 1928 in Gastonia, N.C. to the late Cleveland Sr. and Ola Gordon Mason. He was preceded in death by his sisters Sarah Byers, Lendora Smith, Virginia William, and brothers Sonny Mason and Cleveland Mason, Jr.
The celebration of Robert's life will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 in the auditorium at Highland School of Technology, 1600 N. Morris St. Gastonia, NC 28052.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon and the service will begin at noon.
Entombment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Dr. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are in the hands of Costner Funeral Home, Gastonia, NC 28052.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 408 Dr. MLK Way, Gastonia, NC 28052 and Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019