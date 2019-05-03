Home

Robert O. Mason Sr.
The Mason family can not thank you enough for all the many expressions of kindness shown to us during our bereavement. We truly appreciate all family, friends, police officers and participants in the service. Special thanks to Gaston County Schools for the use of Highland Tech, Mount Calvary Hymn and Men's Choir, Ushers and other volunteers that supported us. We are also grateful for the generous donations to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Gastonia Hospice. Whatever you did to console our hearts, was deeply appreciated.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019
