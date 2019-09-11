|
STANLEY - Robert Julius Mauney, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 8, 2019.
Robert was the barber in Stanley during the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. He was kind and loved animals, especially his dogs. Robert proudly served the country in the United States Army in World War II. Robert was also a mason. Robert will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Robert is the son of the late Minnie (Loftin) and Ervin Mauney. He is preceded in death by his first wife Zoe Staton and wife Virginia (Kirkland) Mauney. His siblings Ruby (Mauney) Hovis and infant brother Raymond Mauney also preceded him in death.
Robert leaves behind his brother Ralph William Mauney and wife Billie Jean. Also grieving the loss of Robert are his step-son James Costner and wife Patti and their daughter Kristin Dobson. A niece Cathey (Mauney) Eden and husband Harvey and a nephew Mike Mauney and wife Barbara are also grieving the loss of Robert. A great niece Michelle (Mauney) Lowery and husband Rev. Jonathan Lowery and their daughter, great-great niece, Hannah Lowery are also fondly remembering Uncle Robert.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, 412 S. Main Street, Stanley. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM before the service. Burial, with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Gaston County Honor Guard, will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens, 1508 Charles Raper Jonas Highway, Mt. Holly. Reverend Ivan Davis, chaplain at Stanley Total Living Center, will officiate the services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions in Robert's name be made to the Gaston Humane Society, P.O. Box 2334, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019