BELMONT - Robert Henry Melton, Sr., 83, passed awayTuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born May 4, 1936 in Gaston County, a son of the late Curtis Chester Melton and Elsie Kuykendall Melton and husband to Trudy Miller Melton.
Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Holly. He worked diligently for the Mt. Holly Optimist Club. He was employed for 40 years with Duke Power both in Gastonia and Mt. Holly. Bob enjoyed playing "friendly" poker and was an avid Braves fan.
Survivors include his loving wife, Trudy Jeanne Melton; sons, Robert Henry Melton, Jr. and his wife, Yumi, Curtis Cameron Melton; with special affection, Edward McBride and his wife, Monika, Rebecca Smith, Jackie McBride; sister, Laura Melton Layel and husband, David; grandchildren, Taylor Melton and wife, Amanda, Davis Melton and wife, Kellie, Jacob Smith, Sawyer Smith; great grandson, Peyton Melton; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10:00am - 11:00am, prior to the service.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Bumgardner Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Melton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019