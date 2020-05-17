|
|
September 28, 1988 - May 14, 2020
CLOVER, SC- Robert Michael Bush,(Known as Bush) 31, Died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Robin Johnson House Gastonia, N.C.
He was born on September 28, 1988, to Jerry and Darlene Bush in Gastonia, N.C.
Michael is survived by her his mother Darlene Bryan Bush (Dar Dar), two sisters, Kisha Fuller and Candy Bush, and a brother Jerry Bush II, Many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Allen Bush, and Grandparents.
The Bush Family have entrusted arrangements to Boston's Mortuary.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2020