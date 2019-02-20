|
|
GASTONIA - Robert Michael "Rob" Kessell, 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Born on November 15, 1954 in Gaston County, Rob was the son of the late Alfred Charles Kessell and Bobbie Hardin Kessell.
Rob was the President and Co-Owner of F&K Sales. He was a longstanding member of First Presbyterian Church in Gastonia. Rob had a passion for Corvettes, collecting knives and guns, fishing and hunting. Rob loved people and his work. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandson, Carson.
Rob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gina Hope Kessell; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Christine Kessell; daughter, Erin Kessell; grandsons, Carson Kessell and Caleb Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Susan Kessell, and David and Glenda Kessell.
Family and friends of Rob Kessell are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22 in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. Pastor John H. Stanley and the Rev. Lauren Sease Vanacore will officiate.
The family will receive friends in the church parlor immediately following the service.
A private service of committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the Kessell family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Flowers are accepted or contributions in memory of Rob may be sent to Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kessell family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019