Robert Mitchell

GASTONIA - Robert Neal Mitchell, 84, passed away at Atrium Health Cleveland on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born February 20, 1936 to the late Earnest Martin and Angie Laura Kelly Mitchell of Six Mile, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Six
Mile High School, Six Mile, SC class of 1954.
Mr. Mitchell was a former member of First Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, NC. He served as Church Treasurer and was a member of the Building Committee during the building of the new church in 1977.
Robert was a current member of Firestone Wesleyan Church, Gastonia, NC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Etrulia Edney (Doyle), and his brothers Waymon, Leland (Lorraine), Paul, Donald, and Franklin (JoAnn).
He is survived by his wife Mary Johnson Mitchell of 60 years; daughter Debra Mitchell Charles (Ken) of Townville, SC; son Neal A. Mitchell (Kelly) of Gastonia; grandsons Cameron Mitchell (Chelsy) and Bryton Mitchell (Tillie) of Gastonia; great grandchildren Annabelle and Aiden Mitchell of Gastonia; brother Lloyd Mitchell (Marie) of Six Mile, SC; and sister-in-law Jeanette Mitchell of Six Mile, SC.
Robert was proud to have served in the US Army Reserve from 1955-1963 at Anderson, SC.
Mr. Mitchell enjoyed his hobby of following and investing in stocks.
He worked in textiles at Milliken Mills, Defore plant in IE Dept, and LAB at Clemson, SC, Excelsior Finishing Plant as LAB Technician in Pendleton, SC, before moving to Cherryville, NC. He worked at Carolina Freight as a clerk, line foreman, local dispatcher, and shift supervisor. He later moved to Gastonia and worked for Thurston Motor Lines, Charlotte as a line dispatcher and operation manager. He also served as a terminal manager, Shelby, NC. Additionally, he traveled in the United States to open new terminals with the Vice President of Operations for New Terminals Team. Robert worked as a dispatcher for PSNC, Gastonia. Robert was happy to participate in a health and retirement study at the University of Michigan since 1989.
He will lie-in-state from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Robert's graveside service will be held 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Westview Gardens with Rev. Wes Brown and Rev. Don Avore officiating.
Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Firestone Wesleyan Church Building Fund 1700 Union Rd. Gastonia, NC 28054 or donor's choice.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.