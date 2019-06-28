Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Robert Nations Obituary
GASTONIA - Robert Lee Nations, 89, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Accordius Health at Gastonia.

He was born March 4, 1930 in Bryson City, NC son of the late Issac Smith and Fannie Nations Smith.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Robert Nations and brother, Hubert Nations.

Robert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Catherine Nations; daughter, Ginger Monk; grandchildren, Kelley McSwain, Angela Monk and Chris Haney; and several great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
