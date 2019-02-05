|
CALABASH - Robert H. Pittman Jr. was born December 14, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia and died on January 20, 2019 in Fayetteville.
He was retired from Duke Power Company and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by father, Robert H. Pittman Jr. and brother, Janes C Pittman.
Survived by mother, Ann A. Pittman of Lincolnton, wife, Lillian P. Pittman of Chipley, Florida, sisters, Annette P. Williams (Sam) of Mount Holly, Rebecca P. Armstrong (Charles) of Winchester, Va., Deborah J. Pittman of Ocean Isle, brothers, Gary T. Pittman of Otto and Jerry A. Pittman of Carrollton, Ga., and sister-in-law, Marie Pittman of Gastonia.
Services at a later time in Carrollton, Ga.
Sullivans Highland Funeral Home served the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019