1942 - 2019
GASTONIA – Robert Marion "Joseph" Pitts, 76, passed away peacefully on February 28th at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born May 20, 1942 in Franklin, NC to the late Lawson and Ruth Donaldson Pitts
Mr. Pitts was a veteran of the US Navy serving in the Vietnam Era. He was a loving father, brother and husband who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Mary Stinnett Weaver Pitts;
children, Michael Pitts (Jennifer); Kevin Pitts; Jennifer Endicott; Susan Black (Danny); Wendell Weaver (Mary); Shiree Peak (Jonathan); Joshua Weaver;
Mary Ogle (Ricky); Sean Lykins; Richard Hoffman (Angela);
brother, Victor Pitts and sister, Wanda Radar
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 4th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in the Chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5th the VA National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com ;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019