GASTONIA - Robert Paul Plantier, 71, passed away, July 3, 2019 at Accordius Health, Gastonia.
He was born, April 4, 1948 in Nashua, N.H., son of the late Paul Gerard Plantier and Kay Knights Plantier.
Robert is survived by his former wife, Virginia Plantier; son, John Plantier and wife Faith Plantier: brother, Peter Plantier; sisters, Barbara Mason and Paule Toon; grandchildren, Christopher Plantier, Stephanie Plantier and Michael Kaninski and wife Olivia Kaninski; and great-grandchild, Jack Turner.
The family held a private memorial service.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019