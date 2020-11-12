MCADENVILLE - Robert Leo Pressley passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after a heartbreaking battle with Covid-19. His daughter Pam Youngblood, son Jeff Pressley and his wife Tonia were by his side. He is greatly missed by his partner Ginny Hawley. Robert recently said he didn't know what he would do without her. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Durward and Grace Pressley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty "Tootsie" Pressley in 1997; two brothers Harold and Donald Pressley; and a sister Louise Meeler. He was a proud graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1959. Robert made a life for his family working in textiles and retired 9 years ago from the industry. In retirement, he worked at Walmart and enjoyed being busy and interacting with people. He led by example and taught his children the value of hard work, the meaning of character and to love unconditionally. Those left to cherish his memory include his children Pam Youngblood and her husband Rob of Rock Hill, SC; a son Jeff Pressley and his wife Tonia of Gastonia; his partner Ginny Hawley and her daughter Stacie Hawley and her husband Jeff Schede; a sister Christine Breedlove of Belmont; a brother Gene Pressley of Lowell; grandchildren Ty Youngblood and fiance Leigh Allison of Minneapolis, MN, Jake Youngblood of Tempe, AZ, Summer Brewster and her husband Brian, and Jamie Pressley and his wife Sabrina; as well as his great grandson Kaleb Pressley. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
