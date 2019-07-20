|
1939 - 2019
DALLAS – Robert "Bob" Rhodes Lewis, 80, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County on March 25, 1939 to the late Robert Lee Lewis and Sarah Rhodes Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Lewis Hoyle.
Bob was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening; he raised the famous "Dallas tomatoes" and loved growing muscadines. Bob was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as "Pop Pop Bob". Bob retired from Mohican Mills, Lincolnton with over 20 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years, Rachel Horton Lewis; his children, Todd Lewis (Mary Burton); Leigh Rudisill (Tim); grandchildren, Mary Hannah Lewis, Zoye Rudisill, Tanner Lewis and Lawson
Rudisill.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21st at Holy Communion Lutheran Church with a Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. John F. Merck and Rev. Roger W. Storms officiating.
Interment will follow in Long Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, NC 28034 and/or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 20, 2019