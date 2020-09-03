1/
Robert Rowley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Rowley, passed away August 19,2020 at the age of 85 with family by his side.

Robert was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Dr. Harold Fredrick and Olive Jones Rowley. He was a Marine Corp veteran. He graduated from North Eastern University studying Business and Economics graduating with a Cum Laude Degree. From there he went on to UMass where he received his MBA. On completing his education, he and his wife formed Rowley Company which became a successful family business.

Robert was preceded in death by his three brothers, Fredrick Rowley of Georgia, Herbert Rowley and Attorney Glenn Rowley both of Massachusetts.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Vaughn and the couple's four adult children, John Rowley of South Carolina, Susan Rowley O'Brien of Massachusetts, Sally Rowley Blevins of North Carolina and W. Scott Rowley of South Carolina. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and one great grandson along with several nieces and a nephew.

A private memorial for Robert will be held at a later date. As an expression of our sympathy donations may be made to The Animal League of Gaston County, 425 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052, or The Carroll A. Campbell, Jr., Neuropathology Lab, 171 Ashley Ave., MSC908, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC 29425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved