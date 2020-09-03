Robert Rowley

Robert H. Rowley, passed away August 19,2020 at the age of 85 with family by his side.



Robert was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts to Dr. Harold Fredrick and Olive Jones Rowley. He was a Marine Corp veteran. He graduated from North Eastern University studying Business and Economics graduating with a Cum Laude Degree. From there he went on to UMass where he received his MBA. On completing his education, he and his wife formed Rowley Company which became a successful family business.



Robert was preceded in death by his three brothers, Fredrick Rowley of Georgia, Herbert Rowley and Attorney Glenn Rowley both of Massachusetts.



Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Vaughn and the couple's four adult children, John Rowley of South Carolina, Susan Rowley O'Brien of Massachusetts, Sally Rowley Blevins of North Carolina and W. Scott Rowley of South Carolina. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and one great grandson along with several nieces and a nephew.



A private memorial for Robert will be held at a later date. As an expression of our sympathy donations may be made to The Animal League of Gaston County, 425 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052, or The Carroll A. Campbell, Jr., Neuropathology Lab, 171 Ashley Ave., MSC908, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC 29425



