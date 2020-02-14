|
Robert Russell Armstrong, 86, of Gastonia, NC. passed away, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Brookdale Union, Gastonia.
He was born March 21, 1933 in Edgecombe County, NC son of the late Sylvestor Armstrong and Edna West Armstrong.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Steven Armstrong; daughter, Cindy Mae Armstrong; grandson, Ricky McCraw Jr.; and great-grandson, Clayton Davis.
Robert is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ricky and Sue McCraw of Stanley; sons and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Annette Armstrong of Gastonia and Robbie Armstrong of Gastonia; 6 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and former spouse, Ann Howard Armstrong.
A celebration of life memorial officiated by Rev. William Calvert, will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020