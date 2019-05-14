Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Lutheran Chapel of the Redeemer
1915 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Robert Salsburg Obituary
GASTONIA - Robert (Bob) Eugene Salsburg, 70 years old passed away at his home May 11, 2019; his wife Helen Steigelman Salsburg and son, John Harris Salsburg were with him.

He was born August 11, 1948 in Rocky Mount to the late John and Vivian Taylor Salsburg.

He leaves his wife and son to cherish his memory, his brother, Bruce H. Salsburg; his beloved yellow Labradors, Willow and Effie.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a Photo Interpreter in Vietnam.

It was there he was exposed to Agent Orange which caused the Lymphoma that ultimately took his life. He spent many years working with computers. He worked for Microsoft and was a computer engineer when he retired.

He was a faithful member of Lutheran Chapel of the Redeemer and enjoyed singing in the choir.

He will be missed by many friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Lutheran Chapel of the Redeemer, 1915 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 394, Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054 or Lutheran Chapel of the Redeemer, 1915 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2019
