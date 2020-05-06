|
|
1943 - 2020
BELMONT- Robert "Bob" Sterling Coleman, 76, passed away on May 4, 2020 at Stanley Total Living Center. He was born in Gaston County on July 10, 1943, the only son of the late Dalwin and Elsie Brewer Coleman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda Coleman.
Bob was a member of Park Street United Methodist Church Belmont. He was a very loving husband and father. Prior to his retirement, he was President of Dixon Ford Motor Company. He always took pride in caring for his employee's and his customers. Throughout his life he volunteered his time to helping others through his church, the Red Cross, UMCOR, Shriners Tripsters, BCO and other community service organizations. Bob cared for everyone; he was a kind and caring soul. He will be remembered for his integrity and as a man that was respected by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Styers Coleman; son, Sterling Coleman; daughter, Sharon Coleman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Stanley Total Living Center and especially the caregivers in the 400 unit who have been like family for the past two years.
Due to COVID-19, burial will be private with a Memorial Service and receiving of friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Park Street United Methodist Church, 120 Park Street, Belmont, NC 28012 and/or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 6, 2020