|
|
STANLEY- Robert Theo Reagan, Sr. (Bob) of Stanley, passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born in Chatham County, Georgia. He is preceded in death by three brothers, William, Dale, and Thomas Reagan; one sister, Delores Smith; and one grandson, Zachary James Reagan. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Cora Margaret Reagan; his children Robert Reagan, Jr. (Lauren), Keith Reagan, Renee Wright (Ashley), and Denise Latta (John); a brother, Neil Reagan; and a sister in law, Ramona Gray; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday November 24, 2019 at Community Baptist Church in Dallas. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday also at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019