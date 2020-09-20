Robert Todd Snyder died to this life on September 17, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1963 in Cincinnati, Oh. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife Donna Brumback Snyder, his parents Herman Pressley and Betty Polk Snyder and his brother Michael Stanley Snyder.

Todd graduated from Lower Richland High School, attended USC School of Engineering and ultimately received his degree from Midlands Tech in Engineering Technology. He worked as an engineering technician and assistant to the chief engineer for 13 years at WLTX in Columbia. He and his wife, Donna, then moved to Gastonia, NC where he held a similar position at WJCY in the Charlotte area.

He held a love for Golf, football, NASCAR and all athletic events. Funeral services will be held at a later date for a small gathering of family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3200 N. Trenholm Rd., Columbia, SC 29204 or Palmetto Paws 1275 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29212.



